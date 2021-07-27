Ulta Beauty’s National Lipstick Day Sale Includes Tarte, MAC, & More Favorites for Just $15

What better way to celebrate National Lipstick Day than by stocking up on some new shades from MAC, Tarte, and more top beauty brands? Ulta Beauty knows how to kick off the beauty-filled holiday right (which is officially July 29th)—the retailer’s having a major lipstick sale to help you round out your makeup bag without breaking the bank. Best of all, you can take a bunch of TikTok trends for a road test with the products from this sale. Right now, you can score a bunch of favorite lip products for just $15 or 30% off. Time to pucker up!

The event is going on now through July 31st, so you only have around a week left to shop. But, if you want to ensure you get what you want (in case it sells out), you’ll want to shop this sale ASAP. In addition to snagging popular lipsticks, glosses, and liners for a steal, there are also free gifts involved. From a free Clinique lip color with a $35 purchase from the brand to a free MAC lipstick with a $30 purchase from the brand, you won’t want to miss out on these irresistible deals.

Check out our top picks from the can’t-miss savings event from Ulta Beauty below, which includes popular brands and products that are trending on TikTok. Happy National Lipstick Day and Week!

Tarte Maracuja Juicy Lip—$15 and Gift with Purchase

Image: Tarte.

Save $4 and get a free gift with purchase when you add this all-in-one plumping and tinting treatment from Tarte to your cart.

Maracuja Juicy Lip $15 Buy now Sign Up

MAC Lipstick Cream—$15

Image: MAC.

It’s not every day that you find MAC on sale, so you’ll want to scoop up a few of these creamy, dreamy shades. Ulta Beauty’s TikTok tip: layer eyeshadow over your lipstick for a long-lasting, matte look.

MAC Lipstick Cream $15 Buy now Sign Up

Too Faced Melted Matte Liquid Lipstick—$15

Image: Tarte.

This liquified matte lipstick is a must for a more lived-in look. It offers intense pigment that glides like a gloss but dries ultra matte.

Melted Matte Liquid Lipstick $15 Buy now Sign Up

Lancôme Juicy Tubes—$15

Image: Lancôme.

Scoop up this ‘90s fave that’ll never go out of style. This high-shine gloss comes in every color imaginable, and Vitamin E nourishes lips with 4 hours of hydration.

Juicy Tubes Original Lip Gloss $15 Buy now Sign Up

Maybelline Superstay Matte Ink—$6.64

Maybelline.

One of the best deals from this lipstick event, Maybelline’s Superstay Matte Ink Liquid Lipstick is one you won’t want to sleep on. It has a super smooth finish that won’t flake, and the color can last up to 16 hours.

SuperStay Matte Ink Liquid Lipstick $6.64 Buy now Sign Up

