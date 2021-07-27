Our Favorite Pantry Storage Containers Are About to Be On Sale At Costco

If you’re anything like us, you’ve spent way more time on TikTok in the past year than you ever thought possible. We often found ourselves watching pantry and fridge tours, snack-restocking videos, and cupboard clean-outs that made us desperate to get our own kitchen in order. The key to getting organized? OXO SoftWorks POP Containers, which are clear plastic containers with air-tight lids that can keep foods fresher than they would in your average plastic containers or zip-top bags. So when we saw that Costco is about to sell a 9-piece OXO SoftWorks POP Containers set at a discounted price for Costco members, we had to find out more.

Related story Martha Stewart's 5-Ingredient Broccoli Lemon Penne Is an Easy, One-Pot Weeknight Meal

Our mission at SheKnows is to empower and inspire women, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

According to Instagram user CostcoHotFinds, the 9-piece OXO SoftWorks POP Containers set, currently $59.99 in-store and on Costco’s website, will be on sale for $12 off starting on August 4. That means you’ll get the entire nine container set with push-button airtight lids for just $47.99.

Courtesy of OXO.

OXO SoftWorks 9-Piece POP Container Set $59.99 Buy now Sign Up

That’s a pretty amazing deal. We looked on Amazon and found some OXO POP sets that are similar, but the price tag is higher. The OXO Good Grips 10-Piece POP container set is $99.95 on Amazon.

Courtesy of OXO.

OXO Good Grips 10-Piece POP Container Set $99.99 Buy now Sign Up

There’s a smaller set available too. The 5-Piece container set is being sold for $49.99.

But basically, if you want to get these OXO containers, you should make sure you’re signed up for a Costco membership so you can take advantage of the sale price starting August 4th. It’s the best deal on these air-tight pantry storage containers that we’ve seen.

Before you go, check out our gallery below: