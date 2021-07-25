This TikTok-Approved, Best-Selling Pimple Patch on Amazon Zaps Pesky Breakouts in Hours

We’ve all been there: It’s the day of a special event or a family photoshoot and you wake up with a big, painful red zit on your face. Acne and breakouts aren’t just a teen skincare thing, they’re an almost-every-stage-of-life thing (alas!), which is why we’re always on the lookout for products that will help get rid of a pesky breakout as fast as possible. Well, we have TikTok to thank for our latest zit-zapping discovery. The social media platform has already introduced us to stellar beauty products like that viral chemical exfoliator, and the latest to go viral can help eliminate breakouts in just hours — and it’s available on Amazon for less than $13. It’s called Mighty Patch and it looks like a serious lifesaver.

This TikTok shows one of their newer products, however, the Mighty Patch Original is currently the number one bestseller on Amazon in the beauty and personal care category. If that doesn’t say something, then I don’t know what does. These hardworking little patches are perfect for overnight use but can also be worn under makeup. The matte finish of the sticker helps to conceal the appearance of blemishes, and they’re so thin you probably won’t even feel it on your face. We love that it’s both vegan and cruelty-free. The best part: There are 36 individual stickers — one of the many reasons we think it’s a total bang for your buck. Wait, no: The actual best part is that Mighty Patch claims to show results in as few as 6-8 hours! We love a skincare product with a quick turnaround. Hello, visible results!

If you struggle with random blemishes or sporadic breakouts, you’ll definitely want to have these patches on hand. Say goodbye to those little red buggers and hello to clear skin.

