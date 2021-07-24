Costco Is Already Selling Cute Fall Decor & It’s Under $10

Summar may be in full swing, but Fall is right around the corner — and it’s never too early to start stocking up on your favorite fall-themed home decor items. Seriously, who can resist a pumpkin spice candle? Costco, of course, is our go-to for nicely priced home accessories, from fire pits to beautiful potted plants, and even this serving caddy. So of course, we’re loving their latest: seasonal throw pillows. These adorable fall-themed pillows are not only stylish and festive, but they’re also a steal at just $9.99 each.

@costcodeals shared the awesome find, writing, “🍂 Too early to start decorating for fall? ☺️ Brentwood harvest #decorativepillows only $9.99 each! These tend to sell out fast as we get closer to the fall so if you see them, grab it now!”

It’s never too early to buy seasonal items in our opinion — in fact, if anything, it’s better to get them off-season when they aren’t in such high demand and prices are often better. We love the fall color scheme of these pillows and that they come in multiple designs. They would look great on a living room couch, a fun accent chair, or even on patio furniture as you transition your outdoor summer spaces into fall.

Deals like this are just another reason we love our Costco membership, but if you don’t have one, we also found this cute Happy Fall pumpkin throw pillow cover on Amazon. The actual pillow insert isn’t included, but the price is still a sweet $9.99.

If you’re looking to get ahead of your fall season shopping, then definitely head to Costco as soon as possible. At such a great price, we have a feeling these are going to sell out fast.

