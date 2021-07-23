If your fridge looks anything like ours, organization is a long-lost concept. From loose cans of soda to a slew of condiments haphazardly placed everywhere, the fridge is a straight mess. But with acrylic organizing sets being as pricy as they are, it’s no wonder we let this slide for so long. But today, that all changes — thanks to Costco’s latest can’t-miss deal: an 18-piece kitchen organizing set from iDesign that will not only help keep your fridge, pantry, you name it organized, but the now-popular set is also marked down more than 25 percent off.

“This 18-piece set is … PERFECT for the fridge, utility closet, pantry, and more!” raves Costco Buys. “I’ve been obsessed with organization lately so I’m super excited about this!!”

Available for $119.99, the 18-piece iDesign Linus Kitchen Bin Starter Kit has it all: storage bins in five different sizes, modular and stackable pieces to maximize your fridge’s (or pantry’s!) limited space, and open-top, clear bins made of BPA-free plastic for effortless viewing. Plus, the bins are freezer safe, so you can use them really anywhere in your kitchen — or other, various rooms of the house. Oh, and did we mention the bins are recyclable, too?

The set includes the following sized bins: two 10” L x 8” W x 3” H bins, two 10” L x 4” W x 5” H bins, four 10” L x 6” W x 5” H bins, four 16” L x 6” W x 5” H bins, and six 16” L x 4” W x 5” H bins.

For comparison, The Container Store also sells this kit — but for a higher price: $163.88.

The iDesign kit is currently available in-store and on Costco’s website.

Don’t have a Costco membership? No problem; Amazon also sells clear organizer bins, like this mDesign six-piece set. A great, smaller-sized starter kit, this set includes portable, stackable, easy-to-grip bins sized at 10″ x 4″ x 3″ each.

mDesign Stackable Plastic Storage Bins $36.99 on Amazon.com Buy now Sign Up

Amazon shoppers love this mDesign set, too: It has an overall 4.8 rating with nearly 2,000 reviews.

