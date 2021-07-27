Jackie Kennedy Swore By This Beauty Product to Hide Signs of Aging

Although former first lady Jackie Kennedy Onassis passed away 27 years ago, her taste in fashion and beauty products has kept people returning to this icon for tips and tricks. We found out recently that the anti-aging foundation the former first lady used on her skin in the ’90s is still around and available to purchase today.

New York makeup artist Pablo Manzoni told Vanity Fair in 1995 that Onassis often used Elizabeth Arden’s Flawless Foundation. The foundation covered up the sun spots she had gotten from her many summers in Rhode Island, France and Greece and made the former first lady’s skin look fresh. But he did reveal that he believed her foundation color was one shade too light, so make sure to carefully select your shade before making Onassis’s mistake.

How can a foundation give you full coverage and have anti-aging properties at the same time? Well, this popular Elizabeth Arden product has a few not-so-secret ingredients that most foundations don’t. It contains the skincare superstar hyaluronic acid, which helps plump and moisturize your skin, as well as Vitamin E and Vitamin C, which works to brighten your skin and give you that subtle glow. Lastly, the formula contains a mix of botanical ingredients that calms your skin.

The foundation is buildable, so if you do have acne, acne scarring or dark spots, you can cover that up, just like Onassis did.

Elizabeth Arden Flawless Finish Skincaring Foundation

Image: Elizabeth Arden. Image: Elizabeth Arden.

This foundation comes in 40 shades, so you can find one that suits your skin tone the best. It can last up to 24 hours, so you won’t have to reapply it often. The $42 price tag is definitely worth it when you think about how effective this foundation is.

Elizabeth Arden Flawless Finish Skincaring Foundation $42 on Amazon.com

