This Broom With a Built-In Vacuum Will Be A Total Game Changer in Your Cleaning Routine

It’s no secret: Cleaning is a major chore. How could it ever be easy? Well, we found the one tool that’ll make it a breeze and super satisfying at the same time. Let us introduce you to the Vabroom: a cordless 2-in-1 accessory that’s a sweeper and vacuum all in one. Seriously, this is not a drill! It’s perfect for cleaning up spilled cereal—the sweeper gets the big stuff and the mini vacuum gets the tiny crumbs. Genius!

This handy sweeper is particularly helpful if you have a small space and don’t have room to store a massive vacuum. It’s also more efficient than a bulky vacuum for quick clean ups. It weighs just 3 pounds so it won’t break your back either, and it charges via USB so you can use it everywhere around the house without having to stop to plug in the cord closer to you.

Vabroom Cordless 2-in-1 Sweeper with Built-In Vacuum $78 on Amazon.com

It features a quick-release door to dispose the vacuum debris, and the unique bristles capture more particles than regular straight bristles. The Vabroom’s have a flagged design that sweep up smaller debris.

With this compact and lightweight broom, cleaning will actually—dare we say it—be fun?

