We’re still in the midst of summer, which means that beauty routines could use a bit of a pick-me-up. Part of a general self-care routine is taking care of your body’s hair, in whatever way suits you best. Luckily for those who shave, Venus teamed up with Rifle Paper Co. to create the cutest and most efficient shaving products, which you can scoop up at Target.

This Venus + Rifle Paper Co. collection features the disposable and reusable razors you love with a fabulous floral finish. Even better, each item is under $25, so you won’t have buyers’ remorse if you buy multiple items in this collection. To make your selection process easier, we’ve rounded up five of our favorite items in the partnership, and you can check them out below.

Venus has been known for years as one of the dominating razor brands out there. But did you know that Rifle Paper Co. has a pretty bold reputation, too? Honestly, this collaboration is pretty much a perfect match. Founded in 2009, the Rifle Paper Co. has grown so much like the beautiful flowers that the brand paints and presents on various items. From handbags to iPhone cases, and so much more, Rifle Paper Co. has added their special splash of whimsy to make everything just a little bit more beautiful.

Now, their collaboration with Venus takes them to body care! From Razors and creams to box sets of reusable cartridges, this collaboration puts a touch of summer on one essential item for self-care. Just wait until you see some of the stunning designs that’ll surely brighten your bathroom.

Venus + Rifle Paper Co.’s Garden Party-Themed Pack of 3 Razors

Feel like a garden party? Well, this three-piece set of razors from Venus + Rifle Paper Co. will do the trick. The beautiful design features hand-painted florals that would be the envy of any garden get-together. These razors have a moisture strip that ensures skin feels soft and fresh. Plus, there’s no need to worry about dealing with new razor replacements. Just dispose these after the blades get dull and buy a new pack when you’re ready.

Rifle Paper Co. + Venus Pure Honeyflower Shave Cream

If you still want to show your skin a little TLC after a shave, then the Venus + Rifle Paper Co. shave cream in honeyflower will feel so luxurious on your legs. This shave cream is completely paraben free and works effortlessly on any skin type, including dry, sensitive and combination. The shea butter will give your skin the silky feeling it deserves.

Rifle Paper Co. + Venus Deluxe Smooth Sensitive Razor Blade Refills

If you do find yourself looking for some razor replacements, don’t worry! The Venus + Rifle Paper Co. collaboration also includes this set of four refill cartridges. All four razor blades are easy to attach to the razor and the design is smooth and elegant on the skin. Each cartridge has a ribbon of moisture that will keep your skin feeling completely hydrated, so you can get the perfect shave.

‎ Rifle Paper Co. + Venus Strawberry Fields Disposable Razors – 3ct

Venus + Rifle Paper Co. has another design that’ll have you longing for fields of fruit. Yes, you read that correctly. The collaboration also features a beautifully designed Strawberry Fields set, which includes three disposable razors. The pink design can add a pop of color to any shower, which means you’ll surely never lose these razors again!

Rifle Paper Co. + Venus Deluxe Smooth Sensitive Razor + 2 Refills

Finally, set yourself up for total skin satisfaction with the Deluxe Smooth razor perfect for sensitive skin. With two refill cartridges, you’ll surely have a razor that will last long and prove efficient on the part of your body you’re treating. It’s a beautiful, sleek design with the same moisture band that protects against small cuts.

