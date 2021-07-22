Ulta Beauty’s Moisturizer Sale Includes An Oprah-Loved Brand & More Celeb Favorites Up to 40% Off

Is your moisturizer stash getting low? Lucky for your parched summer skin, Ulta Beauty is having a massive moisturizer sale to treat your skin to some TLC for way less. A ton of celeb-favorite and cult-favorite brands are participating—including one of Oprah’s go-to brands!

It’s not clear how long the sale is going on for, so if it’s a flash event, you’ll want to shop it right now before it’s over. Must-shop brands include Philosophy, Tula, Juice Beauty, and many more tried-and-true picks (that rarely get discounted). If you’re looking for more beauty steals, Ulta Beauty is also having a buy, one get one event on hair care, so don’t miss out on that sale either.

Ahead, check out some of the best moisturizers on sale right now, and you’ll have the dewiest skin ever!

Oprah Loved—$11 Off

Oprah’s a fan of Philosophy’s Hope In a Jar moisturizer, and this lightweight version from the brand is also a top pick. It’s suitable for sensitive skin and optimal for summer when you don’t want something heavy.

Gwyneth Paltrow-Approved—$28 Off

GP was the Creative Director of this brand for 3 years, so this is one item you won’t want to sleep on. This luxe anti-wrinkle moisturizer is made with a proprietary blend of fruit stem cells and Vitamin C, which can improve skin dullness. Resveratrol can fight off free radicals, which can speed up aging.

Kate Hudson and Victoria Beckham-Approved—$29 Off

Both A-listers are fans of Elemis, so you’ll want to snag this anti-aging night cream from the brand. This nourishing cream is infused with Sesame and Avocado oils, which deliver youth-boosting antioxidants to the skin.

Cult-Favorite Find—$18 Off

Tula’s clean, probiotic skincare is a crowd-favorite for so many reasons. This holy grail moisturizer protects your skin barrier and plumps skin for a youthful, hydrated glow.

Greek Beauty—$11

Turn out, Greek yogurt isn’t just good to eat! This creamy, time-released moisturizer is made with pre and probiotics that’ll calm skin and give you a glowy dew.

