Jennifer Lopez Gets Her Glowy Skin From This $45 Moisturizer on Amazon

Summer is the perfect time to show off your glowing skin, but even we know and understand that it can be hard to maintain that effortless, luminous look. Thankfully, there’s a moisturizer that even stars like Jennifer Lopez simply adore that even you can add to your skin care regimen— and it’s available for only $45 on Amazon! That’s right, Dr. Hauschka Rose Day Cream can be yours so you can achieve that J.Lo glow, too.

This moisturizing cream comes in one full ounce bottle that is simple to use and perfect for packing away if you’re heading out on a summer vacation. Plus, the application process is totally easy and will fit right in with your daily routine. Once you’ve cleansed your face and added some toner, gently apply the cream to your face, neck and décolletage for an even glow.

Did we mention that this moisturizer is perfect for practically every skin type? Dr. Hauschka’s Rose Day Cream works wonders, regardless of your current skin situation. So whether your face is more on the oily side, slightly sensitive, acne-prone or a combination skin type, this cream will work with your natural beauty and enhance your effervescent glow.

