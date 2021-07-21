Amazon’s Newest Modern Furniture Line is Full of So Many High-End Lookalikes for Under $200

Let’s face it: after spending so much time at home over the course of the past year or more, you might think that your interior style needs a bit of a face lift. Nothing dramatic, of course, just some new, modern pieces to really give your home a fresh, contemporary twist. Fortunately, Amazon now carries harmati furniture and these sleek pieces look so luxurious that you’ll be shocked by how cheap they are!

In fact, some of these items remind us of pieces we’d find at luxe home stores like CB2 or Article that would cost double the price. Now, finding wallet-friendly lookalikes for pricier furniture and decor has never been easier.

Each item below is under $180 (some are even on sale!), which makes it super tempting to add all of them to our carts. We’ve rounded up some of our favorites for you to check out and check into your home—you can also shop the entire collection here.

harmati Full Length Mirror — $169.99

Image: harmati Harmati.

Catch every single inch of yourself in this fabulous harmati Full Length Mirror! This sleek, metal frame can be displayed three ways: You have the option to lean it, hang it, or let it stand on its own. The shatter-proof glass will ensure that your mirror is safe for your home — whether you’re worried about pets, children, or over-enthusiastic in-laws. Plus, behind the back of the mirror is a rail for hanging your outfit out for tomorrow. Now, that’s convenience. Who wouldn’t want to nab this multi-functional mirror at just $169.99?

harmati Sherpa Storage Bench for Bedroom — $169.99

Image: harmati Harmati.

Speaking of home items that make life easier, this harmati Sherpa Storage Bench will be a welcome addition to your bedroom. The sherpa fabric gives this piece a cuddly quality, and the sturdy wooden legs give it a sophisticated finish. Even better, the top can be removed so you can store extra blankets, notebooks, or a midnight snack for safe keeping. And at $169.99, it’s a total steal.

harmati Lift Top Coffee Table with Storage — $179.99

Image: Harmati Harmati.

So far, every piece we’ve highlighted has been super multi-functional — and we’re not done with them yet. The harmati Lift Top Coffee Table with Storage gives you so much convenience and space in such a compact frame. From a hideaway storage space to a secret compartment, you’ll never have to worry about being able to keep your home tidy with this coffee table. The top of the coffee table lifts easily and provides an effortless work-place transitional piece that can go right back to a coffee table. With a mid-century modern design, it’s no wonder this piece feels like a steal at $179.99.

harmati Round Mirror Circle in 20″ Black — $59.99

Image: harmati Harmati

Mirror, mirror on the wall, who’s the most stylish of them all? After adding this 20″ Black harmati Round Mirror Circle, it’ll definitely be you! This beautiful piece can brighten up any dull little corner of your house. Maybe you have a bare accent wall that could use just a little something to make it pop? Or how about your entryway? Don’t you want to have a place to get a quick glance before letting your guests in? At just $59.99, this mirror really does the trick.

harmati Computer Desk with Drawers for Storage — $74.99

Image: harmati Harmati.

Finally, the future of working from home is surely upon us. So, why not make your work space feel functional, modern, and just as stylish as you? The harmati Computer Desk with Drawers for Storage brings elegance and plenty of space to your work area. The two large drawers are perfectly designed to hold any and all of your office necessities. And if you plan to assemble on your own, each part fits seamlessly into the other. With the 40″ desk at just $74.99, this piece is the perfect fit for your home office space and budget.

