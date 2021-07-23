This Early Black Friday Beauty Deal Includes Hilary Duff’s Favorite Firming Mask & It’s 51% Off

When it comes to splurging on beauty products, we stick to our fave celeb mom-vetted products. Hilary Duff is one of our go-tos for recommendations—I mean, have you seen her glowing skin?! It’s no secret that she’s got a pricey beauty routine, but we just spotted one of her favorite anti-aging masks from Peter Thomas Roth for a steal at this unexpected retailer.

Related story QVC 's Biggest-Ever Christmas in July Sale Is Happening Today & the Deals Are so Good

Our mission at SheKnows is to empower and inspire women, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. QVC is a SheKnows sponsor, however, all products in this article were independently selected by our editors. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

If you haven’t shopped at QVC in awhile, you’re totally missing out. Right now, the store is having a massive Black Friday and Christmas in July sale with deals as good as the actual shopping holiday. One can’t-miss deal is a discounted bundle on Peter Thomas Roth’s hero items, which includes Duff’s favorite firming 24 Gold Mask. The bundle is currently half off—it’s just $74 (originally 1$54), so we mean it when we say this is the beauty steal of quite possibly the year.

Image: Peter Thomas Roth.

Peter Thomas Roth 24K Gold Anti-Aging Routine 5-Piece Kit $74.50 Buy now Sign Up

The five-piece set includes 30 of the Hydra Gel Eye Patches (another celeb favorite), along with mini versions of the Anti-Aging Cleansing Gel, Peptide 21 Wrinkle Resist Moisturizer, and Retinol Fusion PM Serum. It’s on sale through July 26th, so you only have a few days to snag this deal before it’s gone forever.

This bundle is the perfect way to test out these luxe beauty items at a wallet-friendly price point before you buy the larger versions. A full size (5 ounces) of the gold mask rings up at $85 alone, but if you’re already a super fan of the product or are sold on adding just the Duff-approved pick to your cart, QVC sells the full size too. Bonus: First time customers get $15 off their order when using the code NEW at checkout (exclusions apply).

Image: Peter Thomas Roth.

Peter Thomas Roth Super-Size 24K Gold Mask, 5 fl oz $85 Buy now Sign Up

And if you need to replenish your SPF stash, QVC has a two pack of Peter Thomas Roth’s on sale for just $38 (originally $76).

Image: Peter Thomas Roth.

Peter Thomas Roth Max Mineral Naked SPF 45 Sunscreen Duo $38 Buy now Sign Up

Psst: We’ve been spotting so many high-end beauty items at QVC at super affordable prices. Make sure to check out Jackie Kenendy’s makeup artist’s skincare and hair line at the retailer too.

Before you go, check out these candles that are guaranteed to mask even the toughest scents: