Jackie Kennedy & Audrey Hepburn’s Makeup Artist Has a Line of Hair & Skincare Products You Can Shop Right Now

I’ve loved pampering myself since about 5th grade, when I got my first gift set of body glitter-flecked, vanilla sugar-scented body spray and lotion and became convinced that applying as much of these products as possible would help me become a glamorous, chic paragon of beauty like my idol at the time, Ginger Spice from the Spice Girls. A few decades later and I’ve realized that not all beauty trends can stand the test of time. Sorry, scented body glitter. But some products are so classic, you can’t deny that they work. Case in point? Peter Lamas, a hair and makeup artist whose past clients include Jackie Kennedy, Audrey Hepburn, Elizabeth Taylor, and Diana Ross, has line of hair and skincare products on QVC that will help you capture the most timeless look of all: healthy, strong, shiny hair and smooth, moisturized, glowing skin.

Whether or not you wear makeup, the foundation of any great look is healthy skin and hair. Moisture is esential to both. That’s why we love the Peter Lamas Purefection Oil Duo. You get two bottles of the Peter Lamas Purefection Exotic Oil Elixir, which is an all-purpose body and hair oil that contains abyssynian, hemp, baobab, broccoli, and juniper oils. Use it on your hair to tame fly-aways and to bring life back to dry split ends, use as a facial moisturizer before your sunscreen, or use it to moisturize your elbows, knees, and heels. You can even mix it into your favorite body lotion to boost hydration.

If you’re constantly searching for a holy grail hair product, Peter Lamas has you covered. Try the Peter Lamas Volumizing Stylist In A Bottle, an ultra-volumizing hair mist formulated with nutrient-rich superfood additives that will help give you that salon look at home.

There’s even makeup. But it’s not the gluey, thick, harsh makeup you’re used to. The Peter Lamas Lash Masque is a lash conditioner and thickener that uses natural extracts to tint your lashes. You can also use it on your brows to add definition. Think of this as a “no-makeup” makeup essential.

Basically, if you want to pamper your hair and skin, you can’t go wrong with Peter Lamas. Not only will you look great, but more importantly, you’ll feel nourished and healthy from your head to your toes.

