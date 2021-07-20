The Nordstrom Anniversary Sale Includes Chic Tory Burch Sandals Up to $68 Off

FYI, you don’t have to pay full price for designer sandals. And if you’re on the hunt for some insanely chic Tory Burch versions that’ll take your summer shoe game to the next level, you’re in luck. The Nordstrom Anniversary Sale is now open to cardholders and opens to the public on July 28th, but regardless of your access level, everyone can preview the deals. And yep, Tory Burch sandals are up to $68 off during the massive sale!

Two gorgeous pairs of Tory Burch sandals are discounted during Nordstrom’s biggest sale of the year, but if you look at the regular sale section, you’ll spot some other must-have pairs on sale from the designer too—including the coveted Miller style! If you can’t shop the Anniversary sale yet, you don’t have to be excluded from scoring deals right now.

Check out our favorite picks on sale at Nordstrom below, and peep our other favorite deals, which include Meghan Markle’s favorite skincare, Pendleton blankets, and Charlotte Tilbury.

Carson Thong Sandal —$68 Off

A more elevated sandal than the classic Miller style, these croc-embossed versions are sure to level up any summer outfit. They come in four gorgeous colors, so at $68 off (originally $228), we recommend grabbing a couple pairs.

Carson Slide—$79 Off

If you want the ease of wearing a slide, the above sandals come in a style that’ll let your toes roam freely. Also available in a sophisticated black.

Not a cardmember or want to shop more styles on sale? Make sure to check out the regular sale section, which has some Millers on sale.

These patterned sandals are 33% off, and sizes are selling out fast.

