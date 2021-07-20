If you missed out on Ulta Beauty’s Gorgeous Hair Event a couple months ago, the retailer is giving you a second chance to score unreal beauty deals. Right now, the beauty store is hosting a major Buy More, Save More on popular hair products. Translation? When you buy one qualifying item, you’ll get 50% off another product. Thank to this sale, salon-worthy hair has never been easier or more affordable to achieve at home.

Brands participating include Paul Mitchell, Biolage, Matrix, Redken and more. You can stock up on your favorite shampoos, conditioners, hairsprays, and serums for a fraction of the cost, so what are you waiting for?

While jumbo liters are excluded, these are still some of the best savings you can find on hair care. Shop the best picks below or shop the entire sale at Ulta Beauty here.

Sleek Serum

Image: Paul Mitchell.

Humidity is no match for this hardworking serum—the fruity scent is also perfect for summer. Apply a drop before blow drying to prime hair and prevent frizz.

Super Skinny Serum $30

All Soft Conditioner

Image: Redken.

You’ll look like you got a salon blowout every time you use this luxe shampoo and conditioner set. When you buy both, you’ll get one for half off!

All Soft Conditioner $38

Extra Hold Hairspray

Image: Sebastian.

Finally, your search for the perfect hairspray is over. This one offers 24-hour control so you don’t have to constantly reapply—it’s also pro-approved.

Shaper Plus Extra Hold Hairspray $19.50

Color Care

Image: Biolage.

Caring for color-treated hair doesn’t have to cost an arm and a leg. This affordable Biolage shampoo will ensure that your color lasts longer—up to nine weeks on average.

Colorlast Shampoo $32

Moisturizing Wonder Oil

Image: Redken.

If you’re looking for one hero hair care product, this is it. This do-it-all oil locks in moisture, tames frizz, and offers a boost of shine for salon-gorgeous hair.

Oil for All Invisible Multi-Benefit Oil $34

