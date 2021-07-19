Audrey Hepburn Attributed Her Glowing Skin to This Beauty Brand & It’s on Amazon

Audrey Hepburn was no doubt at the helm of shaping old-Hollywood glam. She continues to be a symbol of classic elegance, and while she may be gone, we can still take some style and beauty notes from her today. While some of the items from her closet may be a bit over-the-top for most of us, her skincare routine is not. Her secret for glowing skin? She relied on Erno Laszlo—the same brand and dermatologist Jackie Kennedy and Marilyn Monroe swore by—to help out her skin after years of heavy makeup use. “I owe 50% of my beauty to my mother, and the other 50% to Erno Laszlo,” she once said.

According to Grazia, she trusted the brand’s Sea Mud Deep Cleansing Bar to thoroughly clean her skin. Naturally, because of its celebrity fans, the bar has become one of the brand’s hero products. The bar is packed with 26 minerals that deeply detox and exfoliate the skin—without drying it out. It can help boost circulation, which is great for acne-prone or stressed-out skin. Thanks to glycerin, it leaves your complexion hydrated as well.

It costs $40 on Amazon, and since a little goes a long way, you’ll get a ton of use out of it. As a bonus: it’s not a liquid, so it’s TSA-friendly!

The star was also a fan of the Erno Laszlo Active Phelityl Intensive Cream, which you can also snag on Amazon. This rich cream locks in moisture and boasts a pH level almost identical to the skin, which helps maintain fatty acids for optimal skin function.

You can also shop the rest of the Erno Laszlo line on Amazon, so it’s never been easier to get Hepburn’s glowing skin.

