It’s time to shop ’til you drop because the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale is underway for those of you with a Nordstrom Card! If you don’t have one, don’t fret: you get to shop the sale starting July 28th when it opens to the public. Either way, you’ll want to listen up because we spotted a Meghan Markle-loved item for a steal. The duchess is a fan of Charlotte Tilbury’s iconic Matte Revolution lipstick, and it happens to be part of a limited-edition beauty bundle deal during the sale.

Makeup, particularly lipstick, is back so it’s the perfect time to snag that luxe lipstick you’ve been eyeing (and one backed by Markle). This Charlotte Tilbury Pillow Talk set, which saves you $68, comes with her most iconic items to help you look like you had your makeup done by a pro. The bundle includes: Pillow Talk Instant Eyeshadow Palette, Pillow Talk Beauty Light Wand in Light/Medium, Pillow Talk Push-Up Lashes Mascara in Super Black, Eyeliner in Pillow Talk, and the Matte Revolution Lipstick in Pillow Talk. And yep, these are all full-sizes!

While Markle’s shade of choice is not Pillow Talk (It’s Very Victoria), It’s the same formula and the shades are both gorgeous nudes. You can’t go wrong!

The Pillow Talk line is Tilbury’s most popular collection, so you definitely won’t want to skip this Nordstrom Anniversary deal. Psst: Markle’s favorite Kate Somerville skincare is on sale too. There are a bunch of other beauty exclusive deals happening—check them all out here!

