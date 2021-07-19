Summer-Ready Pendleton Blankets & Towels Are Up to 34% Off During the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale

While the temperatures may be rising, summer is still the perfect time to get comfy and cozy in a warm blanket or soft towel. Fortunately, the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale features a slew of Pendleton towels and blankets that make essential items stylish for your upcoming picnic, camping trip, or a day at the beach or pool — and they’re to up $38 off! As an added bonus for current Nordstrom cardholders, you can check out the Pendleton blankets and towels through Nordstrom’s early access before the Anniversary Sale begins on July 28 and ends on August 8. With gorgeous patterns and practical design, these blankets and towels will be the perfect addition to your summertime essentials.

Sunset Canyon Roll-Up Throw Blanket Will Have You Ready For the Outdoors — $33.60 Off

Whether you and your family are heading out for a picnic, festival, or outdoor concert, the Pendleton Sunset Canyon Roll-Up Throw blanket is an absolute essential. First, the White Sands design is so unique, with elegant lines and warm hues fit for a brisk summer evening — there’s no way you’ll lose your spot outdoors with this easy to identify blanket! The cotton quilt also comes with an elastic carrying strap, for easy transportation and compact storage. Now that it’s $33 off, who wouldn’t want to add this to their outdoor bundle!

Fabulous Fringe Throw Blanket in Rio Canyon Style — $26.60 Off

If you’re staying in for a movie night, or just need a little warmth while sitting around the fire pit in your backyard, this soft, fringe throw will be a stylish addition to your home. With a geometric design that comes in three bold, summertime hues, the Pendelton Rio Canyon Fringe Throw Blanket was made for summer. The throw comes in Oil Blue (pictured above), Blue, and Almond Bluff. Regardless of what color you choose, this piece will keep you warm during those cool summer nights. With a price tag marked down to 34% off, you’ll want to add this throw to your patio setup.

Six-Piece Towel Set That’s Simply Stylish — $38.10 Off

If you’re coming back from a day at the beach or taking a dip in the pool, Pendleton’s sleek and stylish six-piece towel set is a must-have. The 100% cotton fabric comes in four different colors and features a Southwest-inspired geometric pattern. You can select your favorite style in Glacier (pictured above), Spring Lake, Antique White, or Redwood. At roughly 34% off its original price, this six-piece set is a total steal!

