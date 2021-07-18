Chewy’s Sizzling Summer Savings Event Has Amazing Deals That Pet Owners Won’t Want to Miss

Chewy is always our go-to for all of our furbaby needs, but even more so when they’re having an amazing sale. If, like us, you need to stock up on all things pet-related, take note: Chewy‘s Sizzling Summer Savings event starts today, and you’ll find some pretty unbeatable deals on their website. If you thought their prices were good before this, just wait until you take a look at just how discounted products are now — everything from dog beds and crates, to cat furniture, toys, accessories, and cleaning essentials are up to 40 percent off, and can and dog treats are buy two, get one free. Here are just a few ofthe deals we think are too good to pass up.

Cooling Dog Bed

Whether your dog is older, has achy joints, overheats easily in the summer, or just needs a comfy place to chill, consider purchasing this cooling orthopedic dog bed. Available in two colors and three sizes, it’s made with light, cooling fabric, and can help keep your dog from getting too hot. The bed cover is removable, making it super easy to throw in the wash and clean. The memory foam padding helps support your pup’s joints. However, our favorite part is just how cheap it is on their website right now. The $43.70 price tag gets reduced to $21.85 at checkout thanks to the summer sizzling sale. Now that really is an unbeatable deal!

Cat Window Perch

Cats are inquisitive and typically enjoy vigilantly watching everything… and, now they really can! If you have a cat that absolutely loves sitting by the window and staring outside, consider purchasing this cat window perch. It suctions to your window and creates a perfect lounge spot for your little observers. Although it’s on sale for $36.22 from $60.99 (which is already an awesome discount), it’ll only run you $25.25 due to an extra 30% reduction at checkout. We have a feeling your cat will seriously spend a lot of time hanging out on this awesome piece. At a price like that, how can you pass it up?

Dog Treats

What dog doesn’t love treats?! Especially peanut butter treats. These Newman’s Own peanut butter-flavored dog biscuits are perfect for your peanut butter-loving pets. The best part? They’re only $3.99 and if you buy two bags, you’ll get your third free.

