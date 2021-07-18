This Best-Selling Fly Trap on Amazon Will Keep Pesky Bugs Out of the Kitchen

As beautiful and fun as summer can be, it can also be a total pain in the butt. The hot, muggy weather gets tiring — and then there are the bugs flying around, buzzing over your food and trying to bite you. If you’re over dealing with insects (and failing to repel them) as much as we are, you should consider trying out this device we just found on Amazon. It’s an insect trap that uses light and a sticky board to catch the little pests so that you can finally have a fly-free meal and a mosquito-free night.

This insect trap has a ton of great features that make it perfect for both indoor and outdoor use. It has 360-degree fly coverage. Its bright LED lights attract bugs and its quiet fan lures them closer, then, finally, they stick to the non-toxic clear pad on the inside. Our favorite part of this device has to be its noiseless, odorless design. You’ll no longer have to listen to that constant zapping sound or deal with applying and re-applying a spray. It also claims to be kid and animal safe, which totally puts our minds at ease.

Insect Trap with Sticky Glue Boards $40.99 on Amazon.com

Overall, this device is great for anyone who enjoys outdoor entertaining, or who tends to have a few too many bugs flying around their kitchen. It has a ton of awesome features and at $40.99, we think it’s a bargain, considering the convenience of possibly never have to swat a fly or mosquito again. Hey, anything that prevent bug bites is a win in our book!

