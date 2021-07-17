While we might still be in the thick of summer, if we’ve learned anything over the past year it’s that time flies. Yep, back-to-school sales are already in full swing, and soon enough we’ll be swapping out our swimsuits and sundresses for a cozy pair of sweats, slippers, and blankets. And speaking of blankets, if you haven’t heard of the cult-favorite Barefoot Dreams blankets, celeb fans (including Jennifer Garner) have described them in the past as a cozy cloud of warmth — and we need at least one in our homes. The only downside? The price isn’t exactly in our budget. So when we stumbled across a surprise Barefoot Dreams sale at Nordstrom Rack, with discounts up to 41 percent off, we knew we had to take advantage of the deal and scoop up one of these softer-than-soft throws before they sold out. Take a peek at the plush finds below!

Barefoot Dreams CozyChic Luxe Stripe Throw – 45″ x 60″

She’s not a regular blanket, she’s a cool blanket! There are eight colorways available in this luxe stripe throw, so you can add a pop of color to your home.

Barefoot Dreams CozyChic Rib Trim Throw – 45″ x 60″

The CozyChic lives up to its name, it is indeed cozy and chic! With seven color combinations, this throw is the perfect addition to any home and makes a great gift for just about anyone in your life.

