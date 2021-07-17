Jackie Kennedy Used This Beauty Tool to Extend the Life Her Blowouts & It’s Just $21 on Amazon

Even if you’re not an iconic celebrity, you can live like one. Many of our favorite celeb finds are inspired by Jackie Kennedy—like her go-to Jack Rogers sandals and Erno Laszlo skincare, and now we found out her secret beauty tool she used to maintain her gorgeous hair. No, it wasn’t having a pro style it every day. According to her former makeup artist Peter Lamas, she often slept on a silk pillowcase to extend the life of her blowout. Bonus: it’s great for your skin too!

Related story Audrey Hepburn Swore By This Cult-Favorite Conditioning Mask for Repairing Damaged Hair & It's on Amazon

Our mission at SheKnows is to empower and inspire women, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

Image: AYCLIF Store.

If you want to take Kennedy’s best-kept beauty secret for a whirl, you can buy a mulberry silk pillowcase on Amazon for just $21. Not only is silk better for hair than cotton, it also has a cooling effect. Silk can help keep hair smooth and won’t leave creases on your face in the morning. The pillow case comes in standard, queen, and king sizes, and you can shop it in a variety of gorgeous colors to match your bedding.

Silk Pillowcase, AYCLIF 100% Mulberry Silk Pillowcase $21.99 on Amazon.com Buy now Sign Up

If you want the current celeb fave, you can also shop Slip’s luxe version. It costs more, but you have more color options to choose from, along with the cult-favorite status.

Image: Slip.

SLIP Silk King Pillowcase, Desert Rose $110 on Amazon.com Buy now Sign Up

Before you go, check out our gallery below: