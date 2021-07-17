Jackie Kennedy Used This Beauty Tool to Extend the Life Her Blowouts & It’s Just $21 on Amazon

Skip to main content Skip to header navigation
Even if you’re not an iconic celebrity, you can live like one. Many of our favorite celeb finds are inspired by Jackie Kennedy—like her go-to Jack Rogers sandals and Erno Laszlo skincare, and now we found out her secret beauty tool she used to maintain her gorgeous hair. No, it wasn’t having a pro style it every day. According to her former makeup artist Peter Lamas, she often slept on a silk pillowcase to extend the life of her blowout. Bonus: it’s great for your skin too!

If you want to take Kennedy’s best-kept beauty secret for a whirl, you can buy a mulberry silk pillowcase on Amazon for just $21. Not only is silk better for hair than cotton, it also has a cooling effect. Silk can help keep hair smooth and won’t leave creases on your face in the morning. The pillow case comes in standard, queen, and king sizes, and you can shop it in a variety of gorgeous colors to match your bedding.

If you want the current celeb fave, you can also shop Slip’s luxe version. It costs more, but you have more color options to choose from, along with the cult-favorite status.

