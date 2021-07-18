Martha Stewart Doesn’t Go a Day Without Applying This $35 Skincare Product

Martha Stewart is the queen of many things — TV, the home, cooking and CBD — well, it’s time to add skincare to the list. The entrepreneur is somehow 79 years old, but she still looks fabulous — if you need a reminder, look at her pool selfie last year. So when Stewart recommends a skincare product, we listen.

Related story This Miracle-Working Toner Is Martha Stewart's Favorite For Treating Dry Skin — & It's Available on Amazon

Luckily for us, she’s spilled the beans on her whole routine, but we wanted to call out one of the most crucial parts of it: Her SPF. It prevents skin cancer, skin inflammation and premature aging. All of those reasons are enough for me to slather on a coat on my face in the morning and to re-up it several times per day — because SPF only lasts for a specific amount of time, depending on which option you choose.

Stewart opts for the SkinCeuticals Physical Fusion UV Defense SPF 50. SPF 50 might seem a little high, but you want to block out as many UVA and UVB rays as possible. According to Martha Stewart’s website, Stewart doesn’t slather on the sunscreen until she’s about to go outside, which makes sense, as the SPF wears off.

She also enjoys how lightweight the formula is and that it’s tinted. You won’t get that white cast as you apply this sunscreen. It’ll work to match nearly every skin tone, thanks to the iron oxide in the formula which uses color-match technology. The sunscreen will even give you a little bit of that trendy glow, which we can all use a little more of.

Our mission at SheKnows is to empower and inspire women, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

Heavy-Duty SPF

Image: SkinCeuticals. Image: SkinCeuticals.

The sunscreen manages to walk the tightrope of having a strong protective formula while also feeling so lightweight that you’ll barely notice that you’re wearing it. It’s available at Dermstore, and Amazon has an SPF 30 version too (though it looks like it’s running low at the moment).

SkinCeuticals Physical Fusion UV Defense SPF 50 $35 Buy now Sign Up

Before you go, check out our slideshow below: