TikTok Is Raving About This Chemical Exfoliator & You Can Try It on Amazon for Just $10

When it comes to getting your skin under control, it can be a frustrating process, especially if you struggle with acne, clogged pores and uneven skin tone. Introducing any chemical exfoliator to your skin can also feel like playing with fire. You aren’t really sure which one is going to be too harsh and which one isn’t going to pack enough of a punch. Luckily, the Internet has come to a consensus (for the most part) about the Paula’s Choice BHA Liquid Salicylic Acid Exfoliant.

Related story This Meghan Markle-Approved Skincare Brand Is Up to $55 Off At the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale

The name might sound intimidating, but nearly 39,000 Amazon reviewers rated this product and gave it 4.6 stars, which is a high rating for Amazon. TikTokers known for their skincare prowess, like charleybourne, also gave the exfoliant a thumbs up.

This chemical exfoliant is non-abrasive, unlike scrub cleansers which can cause micro tears in your skin. It gets that stubborn debris out of your pores that your cleanser couldn’t. This acid clears out your pores, causes you to shed dead skin and helps even out your skin’s texture.

“I was skeptical at first…but this stuff is AMAZING,” A reviewer wrote on Amazon, “I have struggled for years and years with acne on my forehead that looks like tiny little skin-colored bumps, and nothing worked even a little to clear it up until this. I noticed a significant change within a week but waited about a month until I could finally believe that it wasn’t a crazy coincidence how well my skin cleared up. I just swipe it on with a cotton ball before I go to bed each night, and that has worked for me. I usually have very dry, sensitive skin, but this hasn’t really made it any drier than usual or anything. “

Some reviewers warn that it should be used once or twice a week and not with any additional exfoliants, because Paula’s does enough on its own. Otherwise, you’ll irritate your skin. Also, the brand recommends wearing SPF 30 every day when you’re using this product.

It supposedly sells every 12 seconds, according to Paula’s Choice, so that’s one popular skincare product.

Our mission at SheKnows is to empower and inspire women, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

Paula’s Choice Exfoliant 1 fl. oz. (10 oz.)

Image: Paula’s Choice. Image: Paula's Choice.

If you’re trying to find out whether this exfoliant is right for you, you can check out this small size. On the odd chance that it’s not for you, you’ll only have spent $10 on this skincare experiment.

Paula's Choice Skin Perfecting 2% BHA Liquid Salicylic Acid Exfoliant $10 on Amazon.com Buy now Sign Up

Paula’s Choice Exfoliant 4 fl. oz. ($29.50)

Image: Paula’s Choice. Image: Paula's Choice.

If you want to commit to this exfoliant, there is a larger size that you can opt for. You get 4 fl. oz. for the price of 3, essentially!

Paula's Choice Skin Perfecting 2% BHA Liquid Salicylic Acid Exfoliant $29.50 on Amazon.com Buy now Sign Up

Before you go, check out our slideshow below: