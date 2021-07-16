Teva’s Shearling Sandals Are the Definition of Cozy—& They’re $31 Off During the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale

If you were obsessed with the shearling Birkenstocks (which we’re still going to be wearing nonstop this winter) last year, you’ve got another super cozy shoe to slip into as the weather cools down this fall. Teva, another cult-favorite comfy shoe brand, also has a shearling version of their best-selling shoe, the Hurricane. Best of all? It’s majorly discounted during the Nordstrom Anniversary sale, which is open to select cardholders right now. If you don’t have a Nordstrom card, you can shop these ultimate sandal-slipper hybrids for $31 off starting July 28th when the sale opens to the public.

Teva Hurricane Shearling Sandals—$59.60; Originally $90 ($31 off)

Image: Teva.

For those of us who refuse to wear close-toed shoes when the temps drop, these fuzzy sandals were made just for you. They’re truly the best of both worlds! Like the classic Hurricane sandal, this version features a contoured footbed for hours of comfort, a non-slip sole, and adjustable straps for a perfect fit. They’re normally $90, but during the sale, you’ll get them for just $59.

