PSA: Spanx’s Faux Leather Leggings Come in Biker Shorts & You Can Shop Them at Nordstrom

If you’re looking to add some edge to your athleisure, Spanx has the perfect thing. Spanx has developed a bike shorts version of their super popular faux leather leggings. The leggings are single-handedly responsible with stepping up date night, workwear and girls’ night out, so this bike shorts news is beyond exciting.

Related story We Just Found Out That Amazon Sells Jennifer Garner's Favorite Alo Leggings & They're 20% Off

Even though bike shorts were originally meant for working out in, they’ve become a stylish must-have. You can wear bike shorts when you run errands, when you’re picking your kids up from school and even to brunch. The late Princess Diana regularly rocked bike shorts and was famously photographed in them on numerous occasions, so she might be partially responsible for helping cement the bike shorts as a comfy addition to athleisure collections around the world. She usually paired them with sweatshirts, if you need some royal inspiration. Now, decades later, the trend has been adopted by Hailey Bieber, Gigi Hadid and Jennifer Lopez.

Spanx’s version elevates the bike shorts trend even further. With the faux leather sheen, you’ll look like you’re ready for a rock concert — in the best way possible. If you’re hoping to add these shorts to your cart, you can buy them at Nordstrom for $68—trust us, they’re worth every penny.

Our mission at SheKnows is to empower and inspire women, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

Faux Leather Bike Shorts

Image: SPANX. Image: SPANX.

If you’re a little self-conscious about wearing bike shorts, you can put your mind at ease. Spanx is specifically designed to make you feel more comfortable. The shorts provide some extra waistline support with the contoured Power Waistband, so you can feel even more confident in these form-fitting shorts.

SPANX Faux Leather Bike Shorts $68 Buy now Sign Up

The Original

Image: SPANX. Image: SPANX.

The famous leggings are part of the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale, which officially kicks off July 28. But if you are a Nordstrom cardholder, you can get in on this deal now as a part of the Early Access Preview.

SPANX Faux Leather Leggings $64.90 Buy now Sign Up

Before you go, check out our gallery below: