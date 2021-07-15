This Meghan Markle-Approved Skincare Brand Is Up to $55 Off At the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale

The Nordstrom Anniversary Sale is here! That is, if you’re an insider. If you’re not a Nordy cardholder, you’ll have to wait until July 28th. Either way, we’ve got a deal alert you’ll want to add to your cart as soon a you can shop the sale. We’re on the hunt for all the Meghan Markle-loved items majorly discounted, and luckily, there is no shortage of royal-loved items included in the mega event. One brand with Markle’s stamp of approval that you won’t want to pass up? Kate Somerville.

According to Hello Magazine, Markle had treatments from Somerville in Los Angeles and swears by Kate Somerville’s Quench Serum. While that product is sadly not on sale, quite a few products from the Markle-approved brand are, including two items from the Exfolikate line.

Check out the three Kate Somerville items you can snag during the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale—you can save up to $55 and get an item for as cheap as $25! You’ll want to check out all the other cult-favorite finds on sale too, which you can browse here.

ExfoliKate® Cleanser Daily Foaming Wash—$15 Off

At just $25 on sale, we’re stocking our medicine cabinet up with this holy grail product right now. This medicated exfoliation wash does the job of two beauty products, saving you precious time during your busy day. It’s hardworking, but won’t irritate skin.

ExfoliKate® Intensive Exfoliating Treatment—$55 Off

This is the biggest savings you’ll find on Kate Somerville during the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale. Yes, it’s definitely an investment item but you can’t pass it up at $55 off! This clinical-grade exfoliator is more intense than other drugstore beauty items, so if you’re looking for a deeper clean—look no further. It boasts lactic acid, honey, and vitamins A and E for a boost of antioxidants.

DermalQuench LiquidLift—$31 in Savings; Bundle Deal

With travel going strong, you’ll want to upgrade your mini size beauty products. This bundle deal is just $95 and includes a full-size and travel-size version of the DermalQuench Liquid Lift advanced hydration treatment. This bundle saves you $31, so you’re basically getting the mini for free!

