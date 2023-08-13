Shoppers Say This Audrey Hepburn-Approved Mask ‘Brings New Life’ to Damaged Hair & It’s Only $23 Today

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

We can’t get enough of affordable celeb-approved beauty finds, but there is something about finding a product from a retro Hollywood icon that feels like you’re winning the lottery. We’ve been snagging Jackie Kennedy’s namesake Jack Rogers on sale all summer long, along with her (and Marilyn Monroe’s) favorite Erno Laszlo products. But did you know you can buy Audrey Hepburn’s best-kept hair secret still? Yep, her favorite hair mask is still for sale, and you can even get it on Amazon!

Hepburn didn’t just love this product by hair pro Philip Kingsley—he actually made just for her. She went to Kingsley’s hair clinic in London in 1974, seeking a treatment for her over-processed hair. Thus, Elasticizer, the world’s first pre-shampoo conditioning treatment, was born!

And thanks to Dermstore’s Anniversary Sale, you can get a bottle for only $23 thanks to the code CHEERS which lets you get 25 percent off at checkout!

Use it once per week, and over time, it’ll help reduce breakage, add shine, and bounce to once-dull locks.

Today, the product has become the brand’s star product to treat damaged, unruly hair. It’s won a variety of awards and has become a must-have for stylists and other celebs too. With pool water and UV rays stressing out our hair this summer, it’s the perfect time to introduce this holy grail product into your hair routine.

Now, Hepburn wasn’t the only fan of the mask, because shoppers today can’t get enough! One shopper said it “brings new life and shine to dull hair,” saying, “My hair is blonde (was gray), so it’s very processed and dry. I heard through a friend that Audrey Hepburn used to use this, so I gave it a try. Wow….what an immediate difference it made. I didn’t follow all the directions though, I had been gardening and my hair was dirty and sweaty so I washed it twice then air dried my hair before applying this product. I kept it on for 40 minutes, then shampooed again (just once), and conditioned it. The shine was immediate, and no more snapping and breaking.”

Another shopper added, “This is the best product for my hair type it helps my hair become more elastic without drying.”

You hair will appreciate a little TLC. And fingers crossed, will make your locks look just as gorgeous as Hepburn’s.

