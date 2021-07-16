Audrey Hepburn Swore By This Cult-Favorite Conditioning Mask for Repairing Damaged Hair & It’s on Amazon

We can’t get enough of affordable celeb-approved beauty finds, but there is something about finding a product from a retro Hollywood icon that feels like you’re winning the lottery. We’ve been snagging Jackie Kennedy’s namesake Jack Rogers on sale all summer long, along with her (and Marilyn Monroe’s) favorite Erno Laszlo products. But did you know you can buy Audrey Hepburn’s best-kept hair secret still? Yep, her favorite hair mask is still for sale, and you can even get it on Amazon!

Hepburn didn’t just love this product by hair pro Philip Kingsley—he actually made just for her. She went to Kingsley’s hair clinic in London in 1794, seeking a treatment for her over-processed hair. Thus, Elasticizer, the world’s first pre-shampoo conditioning treatment, was born!

Use it once per week, and over time, it’ll help reduce breakage, add shine, and bounce to once-dull locks.

Today, the product has become the brand’s star product to treat damaged, unruly hair. It’s won a variety of awards and has become a must-have for stylists and other celebs too. With pool water and UV rays stressing out our hair this summer, it’s the perfect time to introduce this holy grail product into your hair routine.

You hair will appreciate a little TLC. And fingers crossed, will make your locks look just as gorgeous as Hepburn’s.

