Alicia Keys Loves This Iconic Candle & You Can Snag It on Sale on Amazon

When it comes to candles, Nest makes some of the most iconic scents around. Its relaxing, earthy Bamboo fragrance will forever be a classic candle pick—it’s essentially a spa in a jar, after all. And it turns out that Alicia Keys thinks the same exact thing. Keys recently hand-selected her favorite Amazon home picks and you can shop all of them on a dedicated Amazon storefront page. Among her favorite metallic Smeg kettle and dreamy furniture picks was this cult-favorite candle, and it’s even on sale right now!

If you’re looking to escape to a zen retreat right in your living room, you’ll want to hoard this candle while it’s discounted on Amazon. This super popular candle originally is $44 and you can get it for 14% off. If bamboo isn’t your thing (though the flowering bamboo and floral notes are quite irresistible), you can also shop it in a variety of other invigorating scents that’ll instantly up the luxe factor in any room.

You can shop it in the 3-wick, classic, votive, or luxury sizes too. Depending on which one you choose, the candle has a burn time of 50-60 hours, so it won’t burn out like those other cheap candles.

Make sure to check out all of the Key-approved Amazon home picks here!

