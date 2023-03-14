Martha Stewart’s Secret For Treating Dry Skin Is a Product That Shoppers Are Calling ‘the Fountain of Youth’

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Winter is such a tricky time to care for your skin. Whether it’s overly oily or as dry as the desert, your skin needs a lot of love and care during this cold season of dry and frigid temperatures. Luckily, for those who struggle with dry skin during this time of year, Martha Stewart’s favorite toner for dry skin is available on Amazon — and it works wonders. Reviewers are even calling it the “fountain of youth.”

According to Martha Stewart’s website, she’s a fan of Yon-Ka Paris’ Hydrating Face Mist, which is an absolute essential for your daily winter skincare routine. The purifying face mist, which you can use in the morning and evening, is completely alcohol-free and works on practically all skin types — including oily skin. This toner is super hydrating and uses five essential oils for purifying the skin and making the appearance of pores appear smaller.

The face mist also mattifies and uses a subtle aroma that won’t irritate sensitive skin, either. You can buy the 1.6-ounce bottle for $22 or a 6.76-ounce bottle for $50 if you want more bang for your buck. While it’s a tad more expensive, the product will last a lot longer. If you haven’t yet added her favorite toner to your cart yet, what are you waiting for? Get it on Amazon now for as low as $22!

