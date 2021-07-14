If you want to upgrade your basics and start investing in some long-lasting clothes that won’t fall apart after a few washes, you should check out Margaret O’Leary. If you haven’t heard of this designer before, she launched her company 25 years ago and specializes in comfy, high-quality fabric —think cashmere, organic cotton and merino wool. The prices might be a little out of my budget, but when Margaret O’Leary has a rare sale, they’re justifiable.

Margaret O’Leary’s website says many celebs have been spotted wearing her designs. Oprah, Kate Hudson, Jane Fonda, Gwyneth Paltrow and Madonna are among her famous fans. As we take everything Oprah wears and approves of seriously, we thought that we should add this designer of cozy basics to the mix. There’s everything from cute summer dresses to basic tanks that every woman should have in her closet.

Plus, these fabric materials are sustainably sourced and toxin-free, so you can feel confident wearing these pieces. The fabrics are processed with as low of an impact on the environment as possible.

After a long year in quarantine, it’s time to refresh your wardrobe and add some new pieces that you’ll love to wear. Right now, it’s Margaret O’Leary’s 40 percent off semi-annual sale. We aren’t sure when it’s going to end, so if you see something you like, you should add it to your cart ASAP. We combed through the sale and picked out three pieces that we think are worth shopping.

Classic Tank ($79 Off)

This stretchy and breathable tank is an essential that you can wear throughout all four seasons. The tank comes in black or white and features small buttons and a mini-cable stitch.

Pullover Top ($59.20 Off)

This top can transform into a chic off-the-shoulder look or an elegant shirt with a relaxed fit. It’s lightweight and made for summer wear. You can get it in frost blue or ivory.

Ribbed Crew Pullover ($64 Off)

You might not be ready for long sleeves yet, but fall is arriving faster than you think. This form-fitting sweater is a great closet staple, and it’s made out of soft, organic cotton. The shirt comes in four different styles.

