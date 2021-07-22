This $29 Handheld Steamer Is a Must-Have For Returning to Real Life

After a long year of wearing athleisure and PJs, people are putting on real clothes again for work, for fun and for formal events, like weddings. Although this is a welcome return to normalcy for many, as you pull forgotten dresses and button-down shirts out of your closet, you’ll quickly remember how easily clothes wrinkle.

No one wants to pull out the ironing board and heat up the iron for a single shirt that’s going to be worn for less than half a day. If you want a quick solution, you should check out this top-rated handheld steamer on Amazon. It has 47,000 ratings on Amazon and 4.4 stars.

It’s lightweight and can emit continuous steam for up to 15 minutes, which is great if you’re steaming a wrinkled garment. I personally used this steamer to get out some extremely stubborn wrinkles in my bridesmaids dress. My friend put a towel over the top of the steamer to apply it directly to the dress.

Don’t just take my word for it, though. “Cannot express how much I love it,” An Amazon reviewer wrote. “Super easy and convenient to use and does a great job. It works particularly well on cotton clothes. I used it for shirts and suits, results are pretty good too.”

This steamer is small enough that it can be brought on a road trip and can fit in a carry-on.

The only downside to this steamer is that if you tip it, instead of holding it upright, it will spill water out the front. Whenever you use the steamer, it needs to be in an upright position.

Hilife Steamer

If you’re ever in a hurry, this steamer heats up and is ready within seconds. It’s perfect for last-minute outfit changes.

Hilife Steamer for Clothes $27.99 on Amazon.com Buy now

