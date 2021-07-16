Say Goodbye to Dark Spots With This Amazon-Favorite Vitamin C Serum — & It’s on Sale for $23

Vitamin C can be an expensive and intimidating ingredient to add to your skincare routine. This antioxidant can solve a lot of skin concerns, like dullness, scarring, hyperpigmentation — just to name a few, but it can upset your skin. So when we find a budget-friendly Vitamin C for all skin types, we want to shout it from the rooftops. The LilyAna Vitamin C Serum is a fan-favorite for Amazon reviewers, and it’s currently 23 percent off, bringing it to just $23!

With more than 10,600 reviews on Amazon and a 4.4-star rating, this product is something that reviewers get passionate about. This serum boasts 20 percent Vitamin C Ester, wild geranium, jojoba oil, soothing Vitamin E and aloe leaf. The potency of the Vitamin C is countered by more gentle ingredients.

“I’m almost finished with my first bottle (just bought my second) and my skin looks more radiant than it has in years!” One Amazon reviewer wrote. “The discoloration on my cheeks and the melasma on the bridge of my nose and upper lip is so much lighter.”

Even though LilyAna was only founded in 2015, they’ve developed quite the cult following. The LilyAna retinol and eye cream are touted as holy grail products and are also well-reviewed on Amazon.

“I have slowly been buying all the LilyAna products as they go on lightning deals and this was the first one I tried,” Another wrote. “I love it. Seriously it’s so nice feeling and between the vitamin C serum and my derma roller, when I actually use them regularly, my skin looks the best it has in a long time. My teen daughter also uses it and it has worked great for her.”

Vitamin C Serum (Save $7)

This Vitamin C serum is designed for daily use. It should be applied after cleansing and toning. Make sure that you don’t apply more than a nickel-sized amount to your face and neck.

Add the other internet-favorite products from the brand to your Amazon cart, and you’ll be glowing.

