Nordstrom’s Selling Compact & Affordable L.L. Bean Chairs Perfect for Camping & Beach Trips

Summer is the ideal season for a day at the beach or a camping trip. Among the essentials you’ll want to pack, a chair fit for the outdoors (that won’t take up your entire trunk) is an absolute must. And while the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale may be coming up, Nordstrom just added these super affordable L.L. Bean chairs online that will hold you over until the sale. They’ll add the perfect balance of luxury and practicality to your next trip in the great outdoors.

These chairs aren’t just durable in all types of weather, they’re also incredibly stylish and easy to take care of. Take a look at the three selections below for some inspiration on your next summertime adventure the whole family will enjoy! Starting at just $44, we couldn’t believe how reasonably priced they were. From plaid to stripes, they come in a range of fun patterns too.

Ahead, check out all the L.L. Bean chairs you can buy right now at Nordstrom that will make your next camping trip or beach day a lot more comfy and hassle-free.

The Perfect Packlite Print Chair

L.L. Bean’s stylish and lightweight Packlite Print Chair packs down to a small size for easy use at any outdoor festival or camping trip. The Buffalo Plaid pattern makes the chair completely identifiable, so you’ll never lose it in the crowd. Only weighing in at roughly two lbs., this chair comes with its own travel bag for transportation ease.

Blissful Beach Lounger

Anxious for a day of sun, sand, and surf? L.L. Bean’s Beach Lounger comes in a beautiful bayside blue stripe pattern. This chair was designed with comfort and relaxation in mind. The lounger comes with arm rests, a cupholder, and an adjustable back for your complete comfort. At only six lbs., this chair can be easily carried to and from the beach.

The Packlite Chair in Saddle or Graphite

If patterns aren’t your thing, try the Packlite Chair in either Saddle or Graphite. This version of the outdoor chair offers the same luxuries of the print iteration, but it’s totally tailored to your tastes. The Saddle hue offers some major rustic vibes for to mimic the natural, outdoor palette. While the Graphite is a cooler look for any camper — or glamper!

