Martha Stewart Gets Her Youthful Glow From This Affordable Skincare Line & It’s Available on Amazon

Martha Stewart is a rockstar entrepreneur. From cookbooks and craft books to her magazine, TV shows and a line of CBD gummies, she can do it all and she looks incredible doing it. At 79, Martha Stewart looks as young and stunning as she did when she published her very first cookbook back in 1982, and of course, we’re all dying to know the secret to her signature youthful glow. Well, turns out it’s a super affordable skincare line and the best part? It’s available right on Amazon.

Mario Badescu products are known for their effectiveness and their affordability and Martha Stewart just happens to be a big fan of the skincare line. In fact, she uses several products daily, starting with Mario Badescu’s Super Collagen Mask.

Mario Badescu Super Collagen Mask

Image: Mario Badescu.

This collagen mask is the first thing Stewart uses in the morning to add tons of moisture to her skin. She puts it on before showering and lets the steam of the shower remove it after she’s soaked up all of its magic.

Mario Badescu Super Collagen Mask $18

Mario Badescu A.H.A. Botanical Body Soap

Image: Mario Badescu.

Next, Martha uses this botanical soap to wash from the neck down. “The AHA’s found naturally in grapefruit extract help break down dulling, pore-clogging oil and buildup while the extracts of Ginseng, Linden and Glycerin help revitalize, rehydrate and leave your skin feeling refreshed,” the product description reads.

Mario Badescu Botanical Soap $14

Next, Martha uses this facial spray.

Mario Badescu Facial Spray with Aloe, Herbs and Rosewater

Image: Mario Badescu.

After getting out of the shower, Martha uses this facial spray to tone her skin. It can also be used throughout the day to freshen your skin or add a little dewyness.

Mario Badescu Facial Spray with Aloe, Herbs and Rosewater $12

Mario Badescu Vitamin C Serum

Image: Mario Badescu.

Martha Stewart loves to apply this vitamin-rich serum early in the morning. It’s said to restore luminous, youthful skin with its powerful 7% ascorbic acid formula.

Mario Badescu Vitamin C Serum $45

Mario Badescu Revitalin Moisturizer

Image: Mario Badescu.

At night, Stewart likes to use the Revitalin Moisturizer to add deep hydration. It also has calming and soothing properties to help your skin’s sensitive areas.

You can shop the entire Mario Badescu collection on Amazon.

