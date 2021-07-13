Instagram’s Favorite Weighted Blanket Brand Just Dropped A Travel Version That You Can Take Anywhere

You can bring a mini size of just about anything while on vacation—shampoo, eye cream, and travel pillowcases. What we haven’t had yet? A travel weighted blanket—until now. Today, the Internet’s favorite snuggly and chic weighted blanket brand, Bearaby, launched the Travel Napper so you can get cozy and calm wherever you go.

Related story Calling All Hot Sleepers: Bearaby's Cooling Weighted Blanket Is The Summer Sleeping Companion You Need

Our mission at SheKnows is to empower and inspire women, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

Image: Bearaby.

This 10-lb. weighted blanket offers the same comfort as the normal Napper blanket but in a mini-sized version that’ll fit in your carry-on (and won’t result in an overweight bag). It comes in five gorgeous shades: Asteroid Grey, Moonstone Grey, Midnight Blue, Cloud White, and Evening Rose. They’re all so pretty, we’re tempted to buy them all.

Travel Napper $209 Buy now Sign Up

To make travel a breeze, it even comes with a duffel bag that holds it perfectly. Now, talking a nap on the plane, in the car, or a train has never been cozier.

So, it’s time to get your next vacation booked so you have an excuse to use this must-have travel essential. It also makes for the perfect kid’s weighted blanket too.

And if you’re a hot sleeper, you’ll also want to add Bearaby’s cooling weighted blanket to your cart to get through summer.

Before you go, check out our gallery below: