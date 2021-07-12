Katie Holmes Swears By This $35 Firming Face Mask & It’s On Sale on Amazon

How does Katie Holmes get that glow? Well, it’s a lot cheaper than you think. PSA: Holmes is a fan of Dr. Hauschka’s Firming Mask, and it’s on sale for just $35 on Amazon right now! Oh, Jennifer Lopez also happens to be a fan of this German skincare brand, so need we say more?

As reported by Elle back in 2013, Holmes can’t get enough of this holy grail face mask. How often does she use it? “Every night,” she told Elle. “I use the Dr. Hauschka Firming and Rejuvenating masks. I like to do them during Skype calls with my friends, just to keep it real. Face time!”

The must-have face mask is originally $53 and is on sale for $35 on Amazon, so you’re getting a rare 35% off of this Holmes-loved product. In just 20 minutes, it can reduce the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles, while hydrating thirsty skin. It’s the ultimate multitasking #momhack: Put it on while catching up on some work, putting the kids to bed or while making dinner.

Dr. Hauschka Firming Mask, $35 on Amazon.com

We’re not sure how long this miracle-working product will be on sale for, so we recommend adding a couple to your cart while it’s majorly discounted!

