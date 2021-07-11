Macy’s Black Friday in July Sale Includes Jackie Kennedy’s Favorite Sandals for a Steal

Macy’s annual Black Friday in July sale is on and there are some pretty awesome deals. There are some awesome deals on shoes and one special pair, in particular, got our attention . . . not only is it one of our favorites, but it’s also one of Jackie Kennedy’s favorites; Jack Rodger’s Jack Flat Sandals. Everyone needs a staple sandal in their closet for the warmer months, and these have been popular since the 1960s. If the style icon herself approved of them, then how can we not be a fan? There at an awesome price right now, discounted almost 15% off. For a shoe you’ll keep for years, we think it’s a total steal.

These Jack Rodgers come in some super fun, bright colors – Aqua, Quiet Wave (a blue-green shade), and Fire Red. Incorporating color into your accessories can really elevate an outfit and these would be a fantastic way to take your look to the next level. Instead of their original price of $128, they are on sale at Macy’s website for $109. That’s nearly 15% off. Although they still are on the pricier side of things, it’s an investment we think you’ll totally get your use out of. You can dress them up and down, and wear them with shorts or even dresses. The options are basically endless.

We’re still hooked on the fact that Jackie Kennedy wore Jack Rodger’s shoes all the time. Any time we wear a pair of these, we think we will start feeling just a little classier than we normally would.

