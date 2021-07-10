This $10 Tool on Amazon Magically Removes Bug Bite Venom

One of our favorite things to do as a family on the cooler summer nights is to have gatherings around the fire pit. There is one part about eating meals outside during the warmer months that always gets old. The mosquitos. No matter if you get your yard sprayed, you buy endless amounts of citronella candles, or you coat your entire body in bug spray, somehow those little bugs always seem to get a bite in. Caring for bug bites can be frustrating. No one enjoys lathering on anti-itch cream and hoping that it’ll be strong enough to get rid of that awful urge to scratch. Amazon is selling a product that can supposedly relieve that bug bite instantly and no, it’s not an ointment. It’s called the Bug Bite Thing, it uses suction to take the venom right out of you and it also claims to be kid-friendly.

The Bug Bite Thing may sound familiar, as it was on “Shark Tank” a few years ago. We love that instead of covering up the pain, it removes it by suctioning the irritant out of your body. For a tool you can use endlessly, its price (under 10$) seems like a total steal. We also love that it can be used for other bites or stings from bees, wasps, flies, and chiggers just to name a few.

If this can instantly relieve bug bite pain, we will be so happy. At such a low price, it’s hard for us to justify not trying it out. It looks pretty awesome, and if it means no more buying anti-itch cream on our grocery store runs, we’re sold.

