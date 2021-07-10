This $15 Cooling Pad Will Help Your Pup Beat the Heat During the Dog Days of Summer

If there’s one thing our fluffy friends struggle with during the summer, it’s the heat. With so much fur, being outside for extended periods of time can cause dogs to overheat quickly. Even if you give your pup a summer cut, they’re bound to be panting and exhausted after spending a long time in the heat. As soon as they come in from their long walk where do they go? Well, our dogs go straight to the air vents or tiled floors to cool off. We just found a product that may relieve your furry friend from a hot summer’s day. It’s a cooling pad that doesn’t need to go in your fridge. The best part? It’s under $20 and available on Amazon now.

This awesome cooling pad comes in two sizes and four colors. The mats are cold to the touch, breathable, and (our favorite part) machine washable. We think these are awesome to have for the summertime. They’re super easy to store and fold away, making them perfect to bring on long road trips. Not only do they make great mini beds for your dog, but they would also be perfect crate inserts or car mats. There are so many different uses for these cooling pads, and if you live somewhere where the summers are a bit unbearable, we have a feeling your dog will silently thank you for this purchase (especially if they are extra furry).

Washable Dog Cooling Mat $14.99 on Amazon.com Buy now Sign Up

We couldn’t resist sharing a dog accessory that could help your pup enjoy the summer season a little bit more than they already do. And at such an awesome price we think it’s totally worth giving these a try, we sure know we will.