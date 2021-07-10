Martha Stewart Uses This Mask Every Morning & It’s Under $20 on Amazon

As we’ve mentioned before, there are certain celebrities who come to mind when we think about people who just seem to never age. Jennifer Anniston, Jennifer Lopez, and Halle Berry to name a few. Well, we’ve got a new lady to add to our list . . . Martha Stewart. She is constantly glowing, has incredible skin, and looks like she’s stopped aging altogether. Oh yeah, and she’s actually 79. We know, we were shocked, too. There is no denying that Stewart looks incredible for her age and we are dying to know all of her skin care secrets. Well, we’re all in luck because she actually just revealed what face mask she uses every morning. Not only is it less than $20, but it’s also conveniently available on Amazon, making it a total win-win.

Related story This $15 Cooling Pad Will Help Your Pup Beat the Heat During the Dog Days of Summer

Our mission at SheKnows is to empower and inspire women, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

On her website, Stewart revealed some of her favorite beauty products and we just had to highlight this mask. . . because any product Stewart uses that’s under $20 is a yes in our book. Instead of cleansing her face, Stewart starts her morning off with a mask, and this Mario Badescu mask is one of her go-to’s. This Super Collagen Face Mask is said to clean pores and tighten skin without overdrying. Our favorite part of this mask is that it is made with oatmeal, which supposedly can help with reducing redness and irritation on sensitive skin.

Image: Mario Badescu. Image: Mario Badescu.

Mario Badescu Super Collagen Face Mask $18 on Amazon.com Buy now Sign Up

It’s currently only $18 on amazon, so we suggest grabbing it before it’s gone. If Martha Stewart swears by it, we have a feeling we will too as soon as we get our hands on it to try. Why not spend a nice early morning doing a face mask? Sounds like a pretty awesome way to start your day if you ask us.

Before you go, check out all of the cloth face masks available online in the gallery below: