Here’s What Barack Obama Is Reading This Summer

When we think about celebrity reading lists, two names come to mind. Reese Witherspoon and Oprah. However, If there is anyone we trust when it comes to recommendations, it’s former president Barack Obama. Well, he’s our new go-to for finding something to read . . . one thing we’re always looking for are books you just can’t put down. If you’ve been struggling to figure out what to read on your annual summer beach trip, Obama has got you covered. He has just shared his 2021 summer reading list, and honestly, it looks pretty awesome.

The first book on his list is called “At Night All Blood is Black” by David Diop, it follows a soldier in World War I who struggles with a hard choice he was unable to follow through with for a friend, the aftermath of his decision, and his “descent into madness.” If you love fiction novels with historical undertones, this could be a great read for you!

“Land of Big Numbers” by Te-Ping Chen is perfect for anyone who enjoys shorts stories with a touch of magical realism. All the stories are connected, as they all center around China in some way. We love that Obama included a book that has numerous stories within its pages.

If you enjoy shows like “Succession”, we have a feeling you’ll enjoy “Empire of Pain” by Patrick Radden Keefe. It’s perfect for anyone who loves learning about the uber-wealthy. This book follows the story of the Sackler Family, whose wealth came from Valium, and just exactly how their empire came crashing down.

If you love sci-fi, “Project Hail Mary” by Andy Weir, is a great one to check out from Obama’s list. It’s from the author of The Martian and follows a solo astronaut who has to save the earth.

“When We Cease to Understand the World” by Benjamín Labatut is perfect if you love science, history, and fiction. It combines all three and looks like an awesome read, centering around famous scientists’ and thinkers’ lives and minds.

If you love the planet and are passionate about taking care of it, “Under a White Sky: The Nature of the Future” by Elizabeth Kolbert is the perfect read for you.

“Things We Lost to the Water” by Eric Nguyen is another book on Obama’s list. It’s a story centered around the struggles of immigration and staying connected to family that’s far away.

Do you love thriller books that you just can’t put down? “Leave the World Behind” by Rumaan Alam is a perfect one to check out. We have a feeling it will totally keep you on the edge of your seat…

This next book on Obama’s list, “Klara and the Sun” by Kazuo Ishiguro, follows an artificial friend and her desire for love. If you enjoyed the movie “Her” we have a feeling this book may be up your alley.

Have you been loving the show “Underground Railroad”? If so, “The Sweetness of Water” by Nathan Harris, is a great pick for you. It follows two freedmen, that are also brothers, during the civil war who form a connection to a Georgia farmer.

“Intimacies” by Katie Kitamura is a novel that we think would be perfect for anyone who enjoys following the main character through their intertwinement, whether it’s people or decisions, and watching it all unravel.

As you can probably see, there is quite a wide range of books on Obama’s list. We think there is a little bit of something for everyone. Maybe try stepping out of your reading comfort zone this beach trip and picking up one of these awesome-looking reads. We have a feeling that if you choose any of the books on this list to read, it’ll be pretty dang cool.

