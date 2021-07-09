The Maker of the TikTok-Famous Flower Soap Just Launched a New Version & Animal Lovers Will Be Obsessed

Although we’ve learned the utmost importance of washing your hands vigorously this year, it isn’t necessarily a fun activity. That’s all about to change. Instead of just your average foam soap, there’s a soap dispenser out there that’ll create a foam stamp in the palm of your hand after you press down on the dispenser. That certainly makes hand-washing more fun, for both adults and kids. The MyKirei by KAO flower soap went viral on TikTok after creator Jushy posted a video of him using it.

This is honestly one of the more unique discoveries to come out of TikTok, and we hope that it sticks around. Why aren’t all soap dispensers designed this way?

If you just got all excited about this flower soap, pump the breaks, because the floral stamp soap is unfortunately out of stock on Amazon. It just got too popular. But I do have some good news: MyKirei by KAO just launched a similar paw print stamp soap, which is available on Amazon right now. If you’ve got a furry friend at home, then this is the perfect soap to add to your kitchen or bathroom.

Kids will love showing off the paw print on their palms when they do to wash their hands after they get home from school or a play date.

We didn’t know that hand washing could be so fun. Scroll down to learn more about the soap ingredients.

This soap boasts Vitamin C-rich Yuzu extract and gentle rice water as ingredients, so your hands won’t dry out from any harsh chemicals. The soap is also paraben- and cruelty-free.

