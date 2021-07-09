Hurry, Macy’s Blowout Black Friday in July Sale Includes Up to 62% Off Instant Pot Appliances

It might be the hottest season of the year, but Macy’s Black Friday in July sale is making it feel like Christmas in the summer. The nationwide department store is having an incredible blowout sale on Instant Pot appliances, and it’s definitely one you won’t want to miss out on. Some of Instant Pot’s very best kitchen essentials are up for grabs at unbeatable prices, and we’ve rounded up some of our favorites for your convenience — because, let’s be honest, you’ve got enough going on!

While Instant Pot’s appliances are known for their efficiency, they also offer a sleek design perfect for any contemporary kitchen. These pieces will look right at home in any humble abode. But they don’t just look great, they work like a charm too! Take a look at three of the selections from Macy’s Black Friday in July blowout sale on Instant Pot appliances below, and shop all the Instant Pot deals here.

The One-Touch Multi-Cooker That’ll Take the Heat Out of the Kitchen—33% Off

Image: Instant Pot.

Instant Pot’s Duo Plus is perfect for any confection that your cooking up on a busy summer day. Originally priced at $119.95, this appliance is a steal at $79.95 — that’s 33% off! The Instant Pot Duo Plus can hold approximately six quarts and is fully optimized to function as a pressure cooker, rice cooker, slow cooker, yogurt maker, steamer, sauté pan, food warmer, sous vide and sterilizer. The Duo Plus, One-Touch Multi-Cooker features 13 customizable programs for easy, one-touch meals. It’s an amazing time saver that’s effective and sleek.

The Perfect Air Fryer for Summer (And Every Season)—25% Off

Image: Instant Pot.

Up next is Instant Pot’s Vortex Plus 6-Qt. Air Fryer. This handy kitchen essential is on sale for $89.95 — 25% off its original price. The Air Fryer is a must-have summertime appliance, and it can come in handy during the other seasons, too! Make a delicious, crispy family meal by frying, roasting, broiling, baking, reheating and dehydrating some famous summertime classics.

The Blender of Your Dreams—62% off, Last Call Item

Image: Instant Pot.

Finally, if you’re looking for something to whip up a fruity smoothy or healthy dip, then Instant Pot’s Ace Plus Multi-Use Cooking & Beverage Blender is the key to unlocking those scrumptious snacks. This high-speed blender is equipped to make everything from hot soups and stews to frozen treats and more. The appliance features eight intuitive, one-touch programs with three manual speed settings. This deal is also one of the best of the bunch. Originally $187.99, the blender is 62% off and a total steal at $69.93! Plus, it’s a last-call item, so it’s your last chance to buy it.

Hurry, these deals will not last long!

