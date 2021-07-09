This Popular $30 Eye Cream Is Worth the Hype — According to Amazon Reviewers

If you’ve ever paid $75 for an eye cream that you aren’t sure is actually working, it’s time to break up with expensive eye creams for good. There’s a $30 alternative out there that Amazon reviewers love — and you get 1.69 oz. You definitely won’t run out anytime soon if you opt to try this cream, which has 18,500 reviews and a 4.3-star rating.

The LilyAna Naturals eye cream contains a lot of powerful natural ingredients, including Vitamin A and B5, Vitamin C Ester, Vitamin E, rosehip seed oil, and hibiscus flower and rosemary leaf extract. Vitamin C is known for brightening up your skin while rosehip seed oil works to diminish the appearance of discoloration. LilyAna Naturals makes this Internet-famous eye cream, but some of their other products, like this retinol, also have gathered a cult following. But don’t just take our word for it, we’ve excerpted an Amazon review below.

“I have personally waited 3 months to review this product – it is outstanding! I have only been a RoC user and after trying their latest eye cream, decided I needed to look for something else…” An Amazon reviewer wrote, “It’s very light, absorbs well, and doesn’t leave a greasy feel afterwards. I use it both morning and night and have seen a tremendous change in how my eyes look and feel. I also apply on my upper cheek bone. My eyes are no longer puffy, and although I still have crow’s feet (bad genes) they are remarkable less noticeable.”

This cream specifically targets wrinkles, dark circles, puffiness and dryness. The reviews are written by people of all ages, so this cream seems to help regardless if you’re in your 20s or your 60s.

Some reviewers also used this vegan eye cream on other parts of their face, including spots that had scarring or discoloration.

