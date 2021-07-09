Meghan Markle loves herself a fiddle leaf fig tree. So much so, she and Prince Harry have their California estate decorated with the trendy, air-purifying plant. And for those who want to follow Markle’s lead, Costco sells fiddle leaf fig plants — as well as other live indoor houseplants — in gorgeous boho-chic pots for a steal.

Currently only available in-store, Costco’s 10″ Indoor Tropicals Assorted Varieties are $26.99 each. You can get an assortment of houseplants in a few different rattan pots, including some with gray and white accents.

“Hit the plant jackpot today at Aloha OR Costco!” writes Costco Deals. “I want every single one of these!” Same.

Costco does, however, sell fiddle leaf fig plants online. Their Fiddle Leaf 3 Gallon two-pack costs $77.99, and the plants grow up to 10 feet indoors.

And if you don’t have a Costco membership, you can also find live fiddle leaf fig plants on Amazon, like Costa Farms’ three-foot fiddle leaf fig indoor plant for $45. Not only is the plant fresh from Costa’s farm, but they also arrive on your doorstep in a gorgeous two-tone planter.

Why are fiddle leaf fig trees such great indoor houseplants? Sure, the Western Africa native looks great in any home, but they also purify and clean the air. More specifically, they are highly efficient at removing common toxins from the air, including formaldehyde and dioxins. We’d call that a win-win; and with Costco’s great deal, a win-win-win.

