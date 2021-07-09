Reese Witherspoon Swears by This Plumping Lip Balm That’s Just $14 on Amazon

While being a celebrity is a lot of glitz and glam, sometimes, A-listers are really just like us! One of our favorite celeb moms, Reese Witherspoon, keeps things real all around—down to her beauty routine. The star has raved about Biossance products time and time again (okay, she’s actually an ambassador), but we’re guessing she wouldn’t rave about something she didn’t absolute love. While pretty much anything from the vegan, natural line is Witherspoon approved, InStyle reported that Witherspoon raved about the brand’s anti-aging lip balm on Instagram Stories recently.

Not only is it just $14, but it’s also super nourishing. It’s made with hyaluronic acid, squalane, and ceramides to plump, fill, and moisturize lips. The latter prevents moisture loss, so your lips stay hydrated longer.

All of Biossance’s products are clean, vegan, and cruelty-free, so you can look good while doing good! You can check out all their must-have products on Amazon here—Witherspoon also recently posted on IG about their Squalane + vitamin C Rose Oil, so you’ll want to add that to your cart too (it’s even on sale!).

