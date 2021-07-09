This Genius $12 Luggage Handle Scale Will Make Overweight Baggage Fees A Thing of the Past

While jetting off to the beach or a remote escape is relaxing when you get there, the lead-up can be far from peaceful. I feel like I can speak for most of when when I say that one of the worst parts is not knowing if your bag is overweight until you get to the airport. And if it is? Those overweight baggage fees are painful to hear. Lucky for all of us travelers, we just discovered a genius $12 luggage scale that hooks onto your suitcase handle so you can say goodbye to overweight baggage fees for good.

Related story Stylish Single Stroller Travel Bags That Make Carrying Easy

Our mission at SheKnows is to empower and inspire women, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

Image: Travel Inspira Store.

We seriously couldn’t believe how affordable this game-changing tool is. It comes with a battery so you can use it as soon as it arrives (handy if it’s delivered the day of your trip), has a rubber handle that’s comfy to hold, and features an LED backlit display that’s easy to read. Most importantly, it has an overweight indicator so you clearly know when you need to remove items from your bag.

It’s super portable and doesn’t take up much weight itself, so you can throw it in your suitcase or carry-on. Thanks to this handy tool, you’ll never have to shift items from your check-in bag to your carry-on at the airport again.

For more home decorating inspiration, check out these best spots to buy home decor online: