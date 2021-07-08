Le Creuset Makes a Game-Changing Brush For Effortless Grilling Clean-Up

It’s grilling season, which means that it’s also cleaning season for some of our beloved outdoor appliances that help us make our favorite summertime meals. What’s summer with out a grill? Well, it’s a little bit less fun, honestly. But part of the upkeep of those grills is making sure they’re clean for multiple uses throughout the summer. That’s where Le Creuset’s Nylon Brush comes in to save the summer day!

This is easy to use 3.25 inch, light weight brush is the perfect way to clean those grill pans — which we all know can get pretty grimy at the best of times. Founded in 1925, Le Creuset holds itself to the highest standards. Not only are you getting a quality product with the durability for summer cleaning, you’ll be getting a cleaning appliance with a sleek, refined design with decades of history behind its name.

Not sold just yet? Well, we can let Amazon shoppers speak for the product! “Works great to scrub my pots and pans,” one Amazon shopper wrote, noting that the product is pretty versatile when it comes to the surfaces and items it can clean. “Thought this item would end up not being worth the money. I was wrong. It cleans my Creuset and Staub pans better than any of my other brushes. Well worth the money especially if you have a grill mark pan,” another noted.

Despite being small, this nylon brush is definitely mighty! For all your summertime and future cooking needs, Le Creuset’s Nylon Brush is an essential edition to any cook’s kitchen. If you have Lodge cookware too, you’ll want to add the brand’s scrubbing sponge to your cart too.

